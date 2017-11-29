Saab Introduces BT 46 Mk III at I/ITSEC

(Source: Saab; issued Nov 29, 2017)

Defence and security company Saab will be showcasing its new high fidelity training system BT 46 Mk III, at the /ITSEC 2017 exhibition in Orlando, Florida.



In the beginning of 1990 Saab developed the first laser simulator system that accurately represented ballistics and time of flight, BT 46. After years of experience and listening to the customers, Saab now introduces the third generation and the most accurate and high fidelity training system on the market - BT 46 Mk III.



Among many features, BT 46 Mk III has higher precision, wireless technology and augmented reality injected into sights. The accuracy is increased and the set-up and control functions are done via smart phones and tablets. The system is configurable for different vehicle platforms and customers can reuse units from previous generation. The new system supports simultaneous dual laser codes – i.e. SISO and MILES.



“This means that the system is more user friendly than ever, the life cycle cost is lower and of course the system is compatible with previous and future systems”, says Åsa Thegström head of business unit Training & Simulation at Saabs business area Dynamics.



BT 46 Mk III has been developed for all weapons, from machine guns and remote weapon stations, to Main Battle Tanks. The soldiers of today and those of the future demand training realism. Through the combination of precision sensors, higher fidelity and deeper analysis, the Mk III system improves drills and enhances learning for tactical and technical gunnery training.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



-ends-

