Elbit Systems to Showcase an Array of Solutions and Capabilities at Expo Defensa 2017

(Source: Elbit Systems; issued Nov 29, 2017)

Elbit Systems will present a range of systems and solutions at the upcoming Expo Defensa exhibition, set to take place at Bogota, Colombia 4-6 December 2017.



The Company’s exhibition (Hall 17, booth 124) will be the venue for a full spectrum of systems and solutions, demonstrating a variety of the Company’s business areas, from advanced C4I solutions and Wide Area Persistent Systems (WAPS) for intelligence gathering, to Airborne Self-Protection, Payload Systems and Helmet Mounted Systems (HMS) as well as Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Autonomous Loitering Munitions. The abovementioned support engagement and force protection while rapidly closing both the sensor-to-shooter and the intelligence loop.



The following will be presented in the Company’s booth:



Advanced C4I Solutions:



-- Elbit Systems’ advanced networked battle management systems deliver improved coordination and planning and rapid closure of the sensor-to-shooter loop. These systems provide all branches of the fighting force with enhanced situational awareness and mission-critical information. A Display of C4I and Modern Soldier Solutions at the company booth will include:



-- The DOMINATOR Soldier System is a fully field-proven integrated warrior combat suite that enhances the effectiveness of the dismounted soldier. This solution is offered as one of the following suites: lightweight, basic or advanced – each suite enables full situational awareness across all military echelons and is comprised of a series of different integrated components and C4ISR applications.



-- SmarTrack is a new system that offers situational awareness for dismounted forces in GPS denied environments. The system enables dismounted soldiers, special-forces and first responders to immediately locate, reliably track and monitor up to 100 members of a network.



-- E-LynX Family of Mobile Tactical Communications Solutions provides highly advanced mobile ad-hoc networking (MANET) capabilities to a variety of platforms over any terrain type and are already operational with numerous customers worldwide. The E-LynX family of tactical Software Defined Radio (SDR) solutions is composed of the following platforms:



* PNR-1000 IP radio is an ultimate and operational solution for armed forces who wish to provide their dismounted soldiers with advanced communications technology.

* MCTR-7200 is an operational system that features a uniquely designed software communications architecture, an intuitive user interface and multiple configuration options, including vehicular, handheld and dual configurations.

* GRX-8000 is an operational Electronic Countermeasure (ECCM), high-capacity and frequency-hopping radio relay system for interference-free communications.

* HF-8000 is an operational multi-adaptive HF IP radio systems for high data rate communications.



-- IRCS is an operational integrated auto-routing Radio Communication Systems which breaks down the barriers between existing radio systems to allow soldiers at all levels to communicate.



-- WinBMS (Weapon-Integrated Battle Management System) is a networked integrated battle management solution enhancing the connectivity and coordination of maneuvering forces at the tactical level, increasing its lethality and survivability.



-- XACT nv – offers two successful night vision products in its family: XACT nv32 micro NVG Monocular or Dual Monocular and XACT nv33 micro NVG Binocular. Both are micro- compact image intensified Night Vision Systems that can be either head, helmet or, weapon mounted.



-- XACT th – offers two thermal imaging products which offer exceptional Size Weight and Power (SWaP) capabilities in its family: XACT th64 short and medium range weapon mounted or handheld weapon sight and XACT th65 marksmen clip-on sight.



Wide Area Persistent Systems (WAPS) for intelligence gathering:



SupervisIR is a ground-based 24/7 infrared WAPS system, that offers greater search-area coverage, an easy user interface and pixel perfect visualization of multiple regions of interest. Meeting a full range of ISTAR requirements, the system is highly effective at detecting, tracking, and displaying visual motion imagery of moving air, ground and sea targets, making it ideally suited for border patrol, perimeter security, surveillance and counter-surveillance operations. The system provides infrared surveillance capability that is equivalent to approximately 150 thermal imagers placed side by side.



Airborne Self-Protection and Payload Systems:



SPECTRO XR is an ultra-long-range, day/night, multi-spectral electro-optical ISTAR system that provides 20” payload performance in a 15” payload. The heart of the system is a large multi-spectral imaging system that combines multiple cameras into one, allowing it to significantly improve performance without increasing size and weight. The system has already been selected by an undisclosed customer and it can be installed on a variety of platforms including rotary and fixed-wing airborne platforms, aerostats, naval vessels and land applications. SPECTRO XR’s unique combination of characteristics, along with its advanced mission capabilities, make it suitable for missions such as surveillance, targeting and fire control as well as search and rescue missions.



Mini-MUSIC provides fixed and rotary wing aircraft with superior defense against multiple missile threats. Built on years of proven experience in a military environment, this operational DIRCM solution can also be integrated with various Missile Warning Systems (MWS) for reliable and affordable protection. The MUSIC systems have a proven track record of protecting multiple types of aircraft against heat-seeking ground-to-air IR missiles and have been selected a number of governments, international organizations and private sector aircraft owners to protect both fleets and special aircrafts.



Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS):



-- THOR is a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) Mini-UAS. It is a low-altitude multi-rotor platform designed for surveillance and reconnaissance missions over land and at sea. Electrically propelled, THOR has a low acoustic signature enabling covert operation in day and night. It flies to a ceiling of up to 2,000 ft. above ground at a range of 10 kilometers capable of carrying payloads up to 3 kg and up to 75 minutes.



-- NOX is a VTOL Micro-UAS. Carried and operated by a single person, NOX is designed to support small, dismounted units and special operations. Ready to fly 60 seconds from unpacking, the three-rotor NOX can perform missions of 45 – 55 minutes at ranges up to four kilometers from its launch point. It can carry a payload of 700 grams, including a day/night stabilized EO camera. NOX is designed for intuitive operation, extending the warfighter’s situational awareness in battle.



-- Skylark 3 (displayed in mockup) is a tactical mini-UAS optimized for either dismounted or vehicle-based operation, that delivers organic airborne Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) capabilities to the division, brigade and battalion levels (100km Line Of Sight ) enabling force, convoy and strategic infrastructure protection. Skylark 3 enables performance of ongoing covert operations, providing real-time intelligence day and night. Skylark™ 3 has been selected by an undisclosed customer.



-- SkyStriker is a fully autonomous loitering munitions (LM) system capable of long-range precise tactical strikes. Sky-Striker improves situational awareness and survivability by providing direct-fire aerial precision capabilities to maneuvering troops and special forces. A cost effective mobile platform, SkyStriker offers quick deployment and ease of operation in the field, providing forces with the ability to observe and identify enemy targets before delivering a rapid precision airstrike. Its remote operation capability allows operators to remain unexposed to detection or enemy fire while guiding the LM to its target. SkyStriker has been selected by an undisclosed customer.



-ends-

