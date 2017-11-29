Terma Demonstrates Airborne Solutions at NIDV

(Source: Terma; issued Nov 29, 2017)

LEIDEN, The Netherlands --- Terma will be present at this years' NIDV Conference and Exhibition on 30 November 2017 in AHOY Rotterdam. Please meet us at booth 2.221.



At the event, Terma will display various mission pods and also the functionality of the latest version of the Electronic Warfare Management System, AN/ALQ-213(V), including automatic threat response and 3D-Audio Warning.



Experience a Virtual Reality demonstration of our airborne systems and applications. Take a seat in our virtual F-16, Light Attack Aircraft, AH-64 Apache, CH-47 Chinook, or C-13,0 and experience scenarios from the pilot's view.



“For Terma, it is important to exhibit at NIDV due to our long lasting partnership with Royal Netherlands Air Force and to be close to partners and customers,” says Arjen Vos. Effective 1 December, he is appointed Vice President, Terma Support & Service and General Manager, Terma BV.



At Terma’s stand no. 2.221, you will have the opportunity to meet senior members of Terma’s management as well as local senior representatives and technical experts.



Early November, Terma inaugurated the company’s support and test center for Electronic Warfare technology at Main Support Base Woensdrecht, after the facilities has expanded and doubled in size.



