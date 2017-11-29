Orbital ATK Shareholders Vote to Approve Acquisition by Northrop Grumman

(Source: Northrop Grumman; issued Nov 29, 2017)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. --- Northrop Grumman Corporation is pleased that the shareholders of Orbital ATK have approved the company’s proposed acquisition of Orbital ATK.



“We are delighted to see that Orbital ATK’s shareholders have approved the proposed acquisition,” said Wes Bush, chairman, chief executive officer and president, Northrop Grumman. “Bringing together these two great companies will benefit our customers, shareholders and employees. The combination will provide increased competition, greater innovation and a broader set of capabilities, to help our customers solve their toughest challenges.”



Northrop Grumman continues to expect the acquisition to close in the first half of 2018, after receiving regulatory approvals.





Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide.



-ends-

