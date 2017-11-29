£130 Million Investment in Facility in the Midlands Announced

(Source: Meggitt PLC; issued Nov 29, 2017)

International aerospace and defence engineering group Meggitt PLC today announces plans to build a multi-million-pound facility in the West Midlands.



This major £130m project at a new site at Ansty Park in Coventry, developed in conjunction with partners, would bring together a number of Meggitt’s existing operations and represents a significant investment in the long-term future of Meggitt’s UK manufacturing capability.



The facility, which would provide a base for up to 1,000 employees, strategically positions the business for future growth and will serve as a hub for next-generation aerospace innovation and R&D and as a catalyst for world-class operational performance.



The 440,000 sq. ft. facility aims to combine a range of operations ─ Aircraft Braking Systems, Control Systems, Customer Services & Support and Corporate Shared Services ─ within a world-class aerospace engineering and technology environment.



Plans for the site include an engineering and manufacturing Centre of Excellence for future aerospace thermal management technology – already supported by the UK Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) with a research and development award from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy of £3.7m.

It is planned for the new facility to become operational by the end of 2019, following full consultation with employees and their representatives.



Tony Wood, Chief Operating Officer, said: “We are proud of our heritage, both in the UK and here in the Midlands, which has underpinned our ability to secure strong market positions on new aircraft programmes. This planned new facility, adjacent to the Manufacturing Technology Centre and Advanced Manufacturing Training Centre, marks a major advance in the development of our global manufacturing footprint and strategically positions us for sustainable growth. By bringing world-class innovation and operational delivery together on this site we will accelerate Meggitt’s ability to meet the current and future needs of our customers worldwide.”



Business and Energy Secretary Greg Clark said: “Our aerospace sector is one of the most productive in the world and Meggitt’s decision to invest £130 million in a new site in Coventry will deliver a huge boost both to the sector and to the West Midland’s status as an internationally recognised aerospace and auto cluster.”





Headquartered in the United Kingdom, this international group operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Known for its specialised extreme environment engineering, Meggitt is a world leader in aerospace, defence and energy. Meggitt employs more than 11,000 people at over 40 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide.



-ends-

