EDA Maritime Security Conference Discusses Future Challenges

(Source: European Defence Agency; issued Nov 29, 2017)

CRETE --- The European Defence Agency (EDA) Maritime Security Conference under the auspices of the Estonian Presidency of the European Council and in cooperation with the Hellenic Defence General Staff was organised at the Nato Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Center in Crete on 16 November.



The theme of the conference was ‘’The importance of an innovative approach for Maritime Security’’, and in this regard opportunities were exploited to discuss issues related to the broad strategic policy levers for maritime security, the importance of an innovative approach for technology, in particular unmanned systems, and to address pertinent challenges to maritime domain awareness.



The Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff Admiral E. Apostolakis GRC (N) and the Deputy Chief Executive of EDA Mr. Rini Goos opened the conference with keynote address. In his speech, Mr. Goos highlighted the importance of the maritime domain to Europe's stability and security.



In three panel discussions, a good mix of subject matter experts from the private sector, political sphere and public services exchanged on the future challenges for navies, coast guards and other civil services.



The conference was attended by around 100 participants from EU nations, International Organisations, the international academic community, as well as representatives from the defence industry.



