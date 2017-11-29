VP-5 Conducts Familiarization Flight in Iceland

(Source: US Navy; issued Nov 29, 2017)

KEFLAVIK, Iceland --- The 'Mad Foxes' of Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 hosted Icelandic media, Icelandic military, and other government officials for a tour of the Navy's newest maritime platform, the P-8A Poseidon, and a familiarization flight by Combat Air Crew (CAC) 10, Nov. 16.



The familiarization flight was designed to showcase the wide-ranging mission set of the P-8A. The P-8A Poseidon is a multi-mission capable replacement aircraft for the legacy P-3C Orion. Designed to secure the Navy's future in long-range maritime patrol capability, the P-8A Poseidon has had a large impact on the Navy's maritime patrol and reconnaissance force.



"We enjoyed showing the Icelandic media group the advanced capabilities of our maritime aircraft" said Lt. Ali Hussain, CAC-10 tactical coordinator.



The passengers included two Icelandic coast guard members, including the Icelandic coast guard's Commanding Officer of Keflavik, a U.S. Air Force Embassy Liaison Officer, and an American diplomat.



"It was a great opportunity to convey our appreciation of the cooperation Keflavik has had with VP-5," said Hussain.



The 'Mad Foxes' displayed the aircraft's state-of-the-art open architecture mission system which allows for easier system reconfiguration and expansion. During the flight, the crew demonstrated different components utilized during an anti-submarine warfare (ASW) pursuit.



Hussain said that VP-5 was happy to host the interested passengers and media during the flight and it proved to be a positive opportunity to improve relations and cooperation between Iceland and U.S. Navy forces.



The "Mad Foxes" of CAC-10 are conducting operations in Keflavik, Iceland, in support of Commander, Task Force 67. VP-5 conducts operations in U.S. 6th Fleet from Sigonella, Italy.



U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.



