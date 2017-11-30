P-8A Poseidon Aircrew Training System Arrives in Australia

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Nov 30, 2017)

Australia’s $250 million P-8A Poseidon aircrew training system has commenced delivery to Australia.



This $5.4 billion represents a significant achievement between Defence’s program partners including the United States Navy, Boeing Defence Australia and the Defence P-8A Poseidon Program, and is creating opportunities for Australian industry.



During the transport and installation of the Training System, it is anticipated that 45 Australian jobs will be created and after installation up to 22 jobs will be established in Adelaide to ensure operation and sustainment of the equipment.



The integration of this complex system is already creating jobs in Adelaide and at peak construction it is estimated to employ up to 700 personnel to deliver the capability’s state of the art support facilities.



The training systems will enable the Royal Australian Air Force to significantly reduce the time the P-8A Poseidon aircraft itself is used for training, increasing its availability for operations.



The P-8A Poseidon aircraft will provide strong support to Australia’s maritime security well into the future.



