Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 29, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Space Systems Co., Sunnyvale, California, is being awarded $71,642,534 for cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification P00003 to a previously awarded contract (N00030-17-C-0100) for Trident II (D5) missile deployed system support.



The work will be performed in Cape Canaveral, Florida (44.49 percent); Sunnyvale, California (22.65 percent); Magna, Utah (11.47 percent); Miamisburg, Ohio (3.35 percent); Inglewood, California (1.84 percent); Denver, Colorado (1.63 percent); Bangor, Washington (1.51 percent); Titusville, Florida (1.45 percent); Tullahoma, Tennessee (1.4 percent); Kings Bay, Georgia (1.11 percent); Modesto, California (1.09 percent); and other various locations (less than 1.00 percent each; 8.01 percent total), with an estimated date of completion of Sept. 30, 2022.



Fiscal 2018 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $60,904,122; fiscal 2017 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,933,563; and fiscal 2017 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,982,075 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



Subject to availability, fiscal 2018 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,822,774 will be obligated for the effort awarded and incrementally funded. None of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

