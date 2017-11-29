New Guided-Missile Frigate Suining Joins PLA Navy

(Source: China Military Online; issued Nov 29, 2017)

GUANGDONG --- The commissioning, naming and flag-granting ceremony for the Type-056A frigate Suining (Hull 551) was held at a PLA Navy’s pier in southern Guangdong province on Tuesday, marking the frigate officially joined the PLA Navy's battle sequences.



The ceremony began at 10:00 am on Nov.28. Yao Guowen, deputy commander of a naval base in Guangzhou, announced the commissioning and naming order. Sun Jian, political commissar of the naval base, presented the flag and naming certificate to the new frigate.



The Type-056A frigate is the new surface warship developed by China independently. It is highly information-based and has good stealth performance and stronger combat capabilities against air, underwater and water surface targets.



-ends-

