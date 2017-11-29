Ukroboronprom Aims to Deepen Defence Cooperation with Danish Companies

(Source: UkrOboronProm; issued Nov 29, 2017)

The State Concern "UkrOboronProm" represented the Ukrainian defence industry capabilities to the Chairman of the Defense Committee of the Danish parliament Rasmus Jarlov. Exposition of modern UAVs was held at SJSHC "Artem"; the members of Danish delegation were also familiarized with manufacturing capability and products of the given enterprise.



"Today we have already started purchasing Danish military equipment for the Ukrainian Army and we are seeking to deepen defence cooperation between our countries," said UOP Deputy Director General for Foreign Economic Activity Denys Gurak.



Missiles and aviation technology, manufactured by SJSHC "Artem," the UGV "Phantom" by SFTE “SpecTechnoExport”, UAV "Spectator," manufactured by OJSC “Meridian” named after S.P. Korolyov, as well as UAVs of other Ukrainian companies were demonstrated to the Danish delegation.



During the talks, the SC “UkrOboronProm” represented the results of its 3-year work from the beginning of the military conflict in the East of the country. For his part, Mr. Jarlov thanked the Ukrainian party for the presentation held and expressed his admiration for the achievements of the Ukrainian defence industry and the way the country’s hybrid war experience is represented in the latest military developments.



Thomas Sillesen, Chairman of Danish engineering company BIIR – employing 100+ Ukrainian engineers in his Odesa office – participated in the discussion of potential R&D cooperation with UKROBORONPROM.



UKROBORONPROM deepens cooperation with NATO for deployment of joint projects and accelerating the transition of UOP enterprises to NATO standards.



Currently, UOP enterprises-participants are actively implementing international working standards – Quality control system ISO 9001 is already working at 70% of UOP enterprises and quality assurance AQAP (Allied Quality Assurance Publications) 2000 series – is being implemented. 40 UOP enterprises-participants have access to NATO Master Catalogue of References for Logistics.



This tool allowed domestic defence enterprises to enter the international market of armaments and to keep implementing import substitution program. Working with NATO Master Catalogue helped UKROBORONPROM to quickly find European suppliers, replacing the Russian ones.



-ends-

