Singapore – Follow-on Support for PEACE CARVIN V (F-15 Training Detachment)

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Nov 29, 2017)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Singapore for GBU-10 Paveway II Laser Guided Bomb (LGB) units; GBU-12 Paveway II LGB units; and FMU-152 or FMU-139D/B fuzes for an estimated cost of $415 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Singapore has requested to purchase forty (40) GBU-10 Paveway II Laser Guided Bomb (LGB) units, consisting of: MXU-651B/B Air Foil Groups (AFG), MAU-209C/B or MAU-169L/B Computer Control Groups (CCG), MK-84 or BLU-117B/B bomb bodies; eighty-four (84) GBU-12 Paveway II LGB units, consisting of: MXU-650C/B AFG, MAU-209C/B or MAU-168L/B CCGs, MK-82 or BLU-111B/B bomb bodies; and sixty (60) FMU-152 or FMU-139D/B fuzes.



Also included are AIM-120 Telemetry Kits; target drones; High-Bandwidth Compact Telemetry Module kits; exercise participation support; weapons, Electronic Combat International Security Assistance Program (ECISAP), and systems support; medical support; vehicle and ferry support; airlift and aerial refueling; individual equipment; maintenance, spare and repair parts; publications and technical documentation; personnel training and training equipment; U.S. Government and contractor, logistics, and technical support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support. The estimated cost is $415 million.



This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a critical regional partner that has been, and continues to be, an important force for economic progress in Southeast Asia.



This potential sale will continue to improve Singapore’s ability to develop mission-ready and experienced pilots to support its F-15 aircraft inventory. The well-established pilot proficiency training program at Mountain Home Air Force Base will support professional interaction and enhance operational interoperability with U.S. Forces. Singapore will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and support into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



There is no prime contractor involved in this proposed sale. Manpower support will be determined through competition with defense articles anticipated to come from U.S. stocks, as needed. Sources of supply will award contracts when necessary to provide the defense articles if items are not available from U.S. stock or are considered long lead-time away. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Singapore.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



