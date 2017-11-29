Fiscal Year 2017 Sales Total $41.93B

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Nov 29, 2017)

WASHINGTON --- The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announces sales of $41.93 billion for Fiscal Year 2017. The total sales include $6.04 billion of cases funded by the State Department’s Foreign Military Financing; $3.87 billion in cases funded under Defense Department authorities; and $32.02 billion funded by partner nations through the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) system.



These figures demonstrate a strong demand for U.S. products and services, particularly through FMS. For the past few years, DSCA has been working with the Department of State’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Policy, and other stakeholders throughout the U.S. Government, defense industry, and foreign partner communities to streamline processes to ensure even more responsiveness when delivering capabilities to U.S. partners.



“This positive sales trend isn't surprising as the United States is the global provider of choice for Security Cooperation,” said LTG Charles W. Hooper, who became DSCA’s Director in August. “We deliver not only the most effective defense systems to our partners, but we also ensure a ‘Total Package’ approach that includes the provision of training, maintenance, and sustainment, to support full spectrum capability for our partners.”



FMS is a security assistance program authorized by the Arms Export Control Act under the direction of the Secretary of State. The United States uses FMS to further U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives by sales of defense articles, defense services, and military training to foreign countries and international organizations. FMS is one of DSCA’s most well-known Security Cooperation programs and has served as a key tool of U.S. diplomacy and defense for the past 70 years.



-ends-

