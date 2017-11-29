General Dynamics Awarded U.S. Army Mission Training Support Contract

(Source: General Dynamics; issued Nov 29, 2017)

FAIRFAX, Va. --– General Dynamics Information Technology, a business unit of General Dynamics, was awarded the Mission Training Complex Capabilities Support contract by the U.S. Army Contracting Command. The multiple award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract has a ceiling value of approximately $975 million with a five-year ordering period.



Work under the contract will consist of simulation and training support including live, virtual, constructive and first-person gaming exercises. Additional support will include technical, logistical and administrative services for designated mission training complexes.



“As a leader in mission-command and integrated training capabilities, General Dynamics is well positioned to support the active Army and the National Guard in strengthening readiness,” said Rich Farinacci, vice president and general manager of General Dynamics Information Technology’s Professional Services and Training Solutions sector.



For more than ten years, General Dynamics has supported the Army’s mission training complexes with integrated training capabilities. The company continues to be a trusted partner in supporting the Department of Defense and other federal agencies as a primary source of training, network and system engineering, installation, maintenance and logistical services.



-ends-

