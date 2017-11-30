Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 30, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is being awarded a $101,998,222 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-15-C-6222 to exercise options for the procurement of technical insertion (TI)-16 Acoustic Rapid Commercial Off-the-Shelf Insertion (A-RCI) systems, pre-cable kits, and A-RCI sonar engineering services.



Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (95 percent); and Clearwater, Florida (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2018.



Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) in the amount of $39,436,051; fiscal 2018 research and development test and evaluation funding in the amount of $15,970,217; and fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,664,560 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

