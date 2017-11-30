Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Nov 30, 2017)

United Technologies Corp., Pratt & Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is being awarded a $353,208,847 fixed-price-incentive-firm, cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded undefinitized contract (N00019-17-C-0010).



This modification provides for performance based logistics sustainment in support of the F-135 propulsion system in support of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants and foreign military Sales (FMS) customers.



This modification provides for maintenance of support equipment, common program activities, unique and common base recurring sustainment, repair of repairable, field service representatives, common replenishment spares, conventional take-off and landing/carrier variant F-135 unique maintenance services, and short take-off and landing F-135 unique services.



Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (73 percent); Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (18 percent); Camari, Italy (3 percent); Eglin Air Force Base, Florida (2 percent); Edwards Air Force Base, California (1 percent); Hill Air Force Base, Utah (1 percent); Luke Air Force Base, Arizona (1 percent); and Beaufort Marine Corps Air Station, South Carolina (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2018.



Fiscal 2017 aircraft and procurement (Navy and Marine Corp); fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force); fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Air Force, Navy, Marine Corp) funds, non-U.S. DoD participants; and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $306,451,000 are being obligated on this award, $97,383,008 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($136,583,273; 39 percent); Marine Corps; ($103,789,037; 29 percent); Navy ($23,871,151; 7 percent); non-U.S. DoD participants ($65,223,394; 18 percent); and FMS customers ($23,741,992; 7 percent), under the FMS Program.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

