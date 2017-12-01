Kongsberg Signs Orders to the CROWS Program Valued at 330 MNOK

(Source: Kongsberg; issued Dec 01, 2017)

The orders with the U.S. Army are for delivery of additional PROTECTOR RWS Low Profile CROWS configuration for the M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank, Spare parts and engineering services. The orders are related to the CROWS contract signed in August 2012.



The PROTECTOR RWS (Remote Weapon Station) Low Profile is a variation of the CROWS (Commonly Remotely Operated Weapon Station) system, modified in order to enhance the visibility for the tank commander on the M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank platform. This innovation is a result of close cooperation between the customer and KONGSBERG.



“This contract confirms KONGSBERG’s strong relationship with the U.S. Army, and ordering the PROTECTOR Low Profile CROWS System for the Abrams Main Battle Tanks and spare parts for sustainment, confirms their continued commitment”, says Pål Bratlie, Executive Vice President Protech Systems of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.



The PROTECTOR RWS is designed for small and medium caliber weapons and can be installed on any type of platform; it is a fully stabilized, combat proven system qualified for global operations. The PROTECTOR RWS protects military troops by allowing the vehicle's weapons to be operated from inside the vehicle.



As of 2017, the PROTECTOR system has been chosen by 18 nations and KONGSBERG continues to be the world’s leading provider of remote weapon stations.





KONGSBERG is an international, knowledge-based group delivering high technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence and aerospace. KONGSBERG has 7 000 employees located in more than 25 countries and total revenues of NOK 15.8 billion in 2016.



