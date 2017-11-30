China, Russia to Strengthen Air Defense, Anti-Missile Cooperation

(Source: Xinhuanet; issued Nov 30, 2017)

BEIJING --- China and Russia will strengthen their cooperation in air defense and the anti-missile field, according to the Chinese Ministry of National Defense Thursday.



"The militaries of China and Russia will hold a joint anti-missile drill based on computer simulations from Dec. 11 to 16 in Beijing," said Wu Qian, the ministry spokesperson, at a routine press briefing.



The drill aims to help the two sides cope with any sudden or provocative attack of ballistic or cruise missiles in the countries' territories, according to Wu.



He said that the drill is not directed at any third party, and preparations are already under way.



The drill will be the second of its kind for the Chinese and Russian militaries.



