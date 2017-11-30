Second NH90 Naval Helicopter Takes to the Air

(Source: Bundeswehr; issued Nov 30, 2017)

On Friday, 24 November 2017 the second NH90 "Sea Lion" Naval Transport Helicopter lifted off for its maiden flight from the manufacturer's site, Airbus Helicopters in Donauwörth.



The Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support is procuring 18 helicopters of this type for the German Navy. The second Sea Lion already boasts a large part of the final equipment. This model is planned to undergo extensive testing and qualification activities in order to meet the challenging time schedule.



First deliveries of this type to the Navy are planned for the end of 2019.



