Lockheed Martin, Romania Sign Agreement for PAC-3 MSE Missile

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Nov 30, 2017)

HINGTON --- Lockheed Martin participated in a signing ceremony with U.S. and Romanian officials formalizing an agreement for Romania to purchase the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles and related support equipment. Romania becomes the third international customer for the PAC-3 MSE.



"We're honored to partner with Romania on their efforts to protect and defend their armed forces, citizens and infrastructure," said Scott Arnold, vice president and deputy of Integrated Air and Missile Defense at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "Today's global security environment demands reliable solutions. We expect PAC-3 MSE interceptors to continue serving as an integral layer of defense."



The PAC-3 MSE missile continues to receive strong interest from Poland, Germany and Sweden. Partner nations in the Middle East have also expressed an interest in enhancing their missile defense capabilities with the PAC-3 MSE.



Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control is the prime contractor on the PAC-3 MSE upgrade to the Patriot air defense system. The upgraded PAC-3 MSE expands the lethal battlespace with a dual-pulse solid rocket motor, providing increased performance in altitude and range. PAC-3 MSE is a high-velocity interceptor that defends against incoming threats, including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and aircraft. The missile uses Hit-to-Kill technology to intercept threats.



As a world leader in systems integration and development of air and missile defense systems and technologies, Lockheed Martin delivers high-quality missile defense solutions that protect citizens, critical assets and deployed forces from current and future threats. The company's experience spans missile design and production, infrared seekers, command and control/battle management, and communications, precision pointing and tracking optics, radar and signal processing, as well as threat-representative targets for missile defense tests.





