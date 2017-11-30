Navantia Team Submits Proposal for CSC

(Source: Navantia; issued Nov 30, 2017)

“We are pleased to announce that Navantia-led team has submitted its tender response for the Canadian Surface Combatant program, with Saab Australia as the Combat Systems Integrator (CSI) and CEA Technologies providing key elements of the proposed solution. With a strong heritage in designing and building frigates and destroyers and proven technology transfer in global programs, the Navantia team offers a compliant solution with the best capability for the Royal Canadian Navy and the Canadian shipbuilding industry,” said Navantia Chairman Esteban García Vilasánchez.



The team’s proposal is focused on delivering an operationally proven design and leveraging the capabilities key Canadian companies to deliver a ship that is ideally suited to Canada’s requirement. A solution based on the proven F-105 frigate design for the Spanish Navy has been proposed. Navantia has a proud history of delivering for partner navies around the world variants of this design that are currently in service for Norwegian Navy and, most recently, the destroyer HMAS Hobart to the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).



This modern Anti-Submarine Warfare ship will incorporate Saab's globally recognised 9LV Combat Management Systems (CMS), elements of which are in service on over 240 platforms in 16 navies across the globe, including Canada’s own Halifax class frigates. Demonstrating the proven capabilities Saab Australia and the 9LVCMS it was recently mandated by the Australian Government for use on all major surface combatants of the Royal Australian Navy.



“Our expertise in developing high quality solutions for Australian programs in partnership with CEA Technologies, Navantia and others allows us to provide a low-risk, high capability solution for Canada, which will be fully interoperable with partner navies. The confidence of the Australian Government in mandating Saab combat systems and tactical interfaces across the whole RAN fleet demonstrates the strength of our capability and we look forward to continuing to work with the Royal Australian and Royal Canadian Navies to continue to develop our world-leading systems”



The submission of the CSC bid is also a significant moment for CEA Technologies, providing further opportunities for global partnership, and recognition of the radar expertise the company has built.



“We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with Canada in the CSC program,” said CEA Technologies CEO Merv Davis.



“We can deliver a mature radar which is outperforming the expectations of the Royal Australian Navy and has substantial potential for future growth. Building partnerships through international programs such as CSC is an opportunity for CEA to continue to demonstrate the performance of our innovative solutions. We are proud to be able to provide our Australian technologies to our international partners and allies”



Other key suppliers engaged by Saab to support the CSC program include Lockheed Martin (Moorestown, New Jersey), General Dynamic Mission Systems – Canada (GDMS-C), DRS Technologies Limited Canada (DRS TCL), OSI Maritime Service and Rheinmetall Canada.



Our solution will utilise and develop the unique capabilities of over fifty Canadian companies and will create over one thousand long-term, high tech jobs in Canada. Our proposal includes a full technology transfer of Navantia's design and Saab's 9LV CMS to Canada to be integrated and maintained by Canadian companies”



The F-105 is far beyond the conceptual stage of a slowly evolving design process, and is marketed based on proven operational performance as opposed to claims of wishful thinking. Selection of the Navantia solution will ensure Canada is not burdened with unnecessary cost and risk concerns as CSC transitions from design, to production and ultimately, to a proven operational capability.



An exciting opportunity, the Navantia team looks forward to having the opportunity to work with Canada in developing and delivering the full capability of the Canadian Surface Combatant to the Royal Canadian Navy”



Under the CSC program, the Royal Canadian Navy will acquire up to 15 frigates to replace the Iroquois Class destroyers and Halifax Class frigates. Construction of the frigates will begin in the early 2020s.



-ends-

