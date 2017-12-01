Leonardo at Expodefensa 2017: Presenting Leading Integrated Systems to Meet Colombia's Naval, Air, Land and Cyber Challenges

(Source: Leonardo; issued Dec 01, 2017)

ROME --- Leonardo will exhibit at Expodefensa 2017 (4-6 December, Corferias Exhibition Center, Bogotá) to present its comprehensive portfolio of products and systems for land, naval and air domains.



Visitors to Leonardo’s stand (3358, Hall 11-16) at Expodefensa will be able to explore the latest generation of sensors and systems on the bridge of a multi-role naval vessel as well as in a battlefield or air defence scenario, through augmented reality. A notable system that could be experienced is NA-30S Mk2, the new generation Fire Control System (FCS) designed to control up to three modern guns against conventional and asymmetric air/surface threats. Also on display is KRONOS® NAVAL, a multifunctional radar based on advanced Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) technology, suitable for naval vessels of 400 tons and above.



DART and Vulcano guided ammunition will also be showcased. Both ammunition can be integrated into the company’s successful 76/62 mm medium caliber naval gun. Also on display is the ATAS (Active Towed Array Sonar), the first in class towed active sonar for modern vessels operating in shallow and blue waters.



In avionics, an interactive display on the stand will give visitors the opportunity to find out about Leonardo’s ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance) capabilities, including airborne radar solutions, Electronic Warfare systems and Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) equipment. Notable in this domain is the Falco Evo unmanned aerial vehicle, a system that can carry multiple sensors to provide persistent surveillance.



Particularly relevant for the region is the new Fighter Attack (FA) version of the M-346, able to satisfy various air force requirements with a short lead time. In the helicopter segment, Leonardo is promoting its AW139, the benchmark for safety, performance and efficiency in challenging multi-role operations all over the world.



Leonardo is also able to meet the growing needs of security in Colombia, leveraging its extensive experience in providing information assurance and cyber security solutions to private and public organizations for over 30 years, including the defence ministries of Italy and the United Kingdom.



-ends-

