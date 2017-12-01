Rheinmetall Transfers Driver Training Trucks to Bundeswehr

(Source: Rheinmetall; issued Dec 01, 2017)

At the beginning of November Rheinmetall transferred the first of 35 TGX 26.360 6X2-2 LL driver training trucks to BwFuhrparkService GmbH (BwFPS) in Oldenburg. Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles GmbH (RMMV) booked the vehicle order back in 2016. The contract is worth around €3.2 million without value added tax.



The transfer took place at the Bundeswehr’s driver training centre. Representatives of BwFPS, the Federal Office for Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) and the head of the Bundeswehr’s Driver Training Centre were all on hand, as were RMMV personnel. Furthermore, in October 2017 RMMV was selected once again to serve as framework contract partner through to 2022.



Deriving from RMMV’s TGX series, the vehicles are based on the globally proven MAN Trucknology generation. These advanced commercial trucks set the world standard for robustness, innovation, efficiency and performance. Because they derive from large-scale production series, they have already clocked on millions of development kilometres. They offer an excellent price/performance ratio and are superbly well suited for civil and military applications alike.



RMMV is part of Rheinmetall’s Vehicle Systems division, Rheinmetall AG’s centre of excellence for military vehicle technology. The company is a complete vehicle maker, supplying nations around the world with a full array of military trucks as well tracked and wheeled fighting vehicles and turret systems – all from a single source.



-ends-

