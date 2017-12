China launches land exploration satellite

(Source: Xinhuanet; issued Dec 03, 2017)

JIUQUAN --- China launched a land exploration satellite into a preset orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi desert at 12:11 p.m. Sunday Beijing Time.



The satellite is mainly used for remote sensing exploration of land resources.



A Long March-2D rocket carried the satellite into space.



The launch was the 257th mission of the Long March rocket series.



