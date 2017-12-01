China Issues First State IPR Management Standard for Armaments Suppliers

BEIJING --- The Equipment Development Department under the Central Military Commission promulgated days ago the Requirements on IPR Management for Equipment Manufacturers (GJB 9158-2017, hereinafter referred to as the Requirements).



It is China's first national military standard for IPR management in the field of equipment manufacturing and will come into force as of December 1, 2017.



The Requirements is formulated based on the national standard titled IPR Management Specifications for Companies, it provides the IPR management models for equipment manufacturers, guides them to build, operate, check and improve the IPR management system.



The Requirements, consisting of nine chapters, specifies the general criteria of obtainment, application and protection of IPR. It also offers the special criteria of IPR management for equipment manufacturers in the phases of equipment advanced research, type development, production, maintenance, as well as tendering & bidding and contract conclusion and performance.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: Given that China has routinely hacked into US military and industry computers for at least a decade, and pillaging their content to develop its own hi-tech weapons, the fact that it is now announcing intellectual property requirements for its own industry is at least an ironic salute, if not a taunt, that it is sending to Pentagon.)



