Saab Receives Support Contract for South African Gripen

(Source: Saab; issued Dec 01, 2017)

Defence and security company Saab has received a support contract for the South African Gripen weapon system. The order has a total value of SEK 206 million (ZAR 314 million) over the period November 2017 to February 2020. The South African Air Force has been operating the Gripen fighter system since 2008 when the first Gripen was delivered.



The support contract, signed between Saab and Armscor, enables Saab to deliver efficient support in a sustainable manner with a long-term horizon. Through the contract, Saab will deliver support related services like airworthiness management, engineering support, maintenance, repair and overhaul, spares replenishment and updates of technical publications.



“Signing this contract further reinforces the good relationship between Saab, Armscor and the South African Air Force. This order is vital to support the effective operation and availability of Gripen C and D in South Africa over the coming years,” says Ellen Molin, Head of business area Support and Services within Saab.



Gripen C-series is today the backbone of several air forces around the world: Sweden, Czech Republic, Hungary, South Africa and Thailand. The UK Empire Test Pilots’ School (ETPS) is operating Gripen as its advanced fast jet platform for test pilots worldwide. Gripen is NATO compatible and globally interoperable, meeting the most demanding operational requirements, and has now accumulated well over 250,000 flight hours.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



-ends-

