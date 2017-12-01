Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 01, 2017)

Raytheon Co., Andover, Massachusetts, was awarded a $150,232,141 hybrid (cost, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and firm-fixed-price) foreign military sales (Qatar) contract for technical expertise and assistance in the training, planning, fielding, deployment, operation, maintenance management, configuration management, logistics support, installation and sustainment of the Qatar Patriot Air Defense Systems and associated equipment.



One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work will be performed in Doha, Qatar, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2018 foreign military sales funds in the amount of $150,232,141 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-18-C-0036).



-ends-

