Delivery of the 12th A400M Atlas to the Ministry of the Armed Forces

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued Dec 01, 2017)

The French air force’s twelfth Airbus A400M airlifter on the ramp at Sevilla shortly before its handover. France now expects to have caught up with delivery delays as it will have 15 of the aircraft in service by 2019, as stated in its 2015-19 program law. (DGA photo)

PARIS --- The Directorate General of Armament (DGA) on November 22, 2017 took delivery of the twelfth A400M Atlas military transport aircraft for the French Air Force. The aircraft carries the serial number MSN62.



Beyond the tactical and logistical capabilities of its predecessors, this aircraft is the first to be equipped with 2 pods for refueling aircraft in flight. Other aircraft in the fleet will be progressively equipped with this capability during retrofit campaigns. The MSN 62 will fly to its home base at Orléans-Bricy airbase in the coming days.



A tactical military transport aircraft with a strategic reach, the A400M, produced by Airbus Defense and Space, is unmatched in the global market. Equipped with four turboprops, it is designed to carry up to 37 tons of equipment and carry out all missions related to transport, including inter- and intra-theater links, assault landings on rough terrain, the personnel and equipment delivery by parachute -- including from very high altitudes -- air refueling and medical evacuations.



The Ministry of the Armed Forces will have received 15 A400Ms by 2019, in accordance with the Military Programming Law 2014-2019.



-ends-

