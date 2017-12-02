Reports: Syrian Army Intercepts Missiles Near Damascus

(Source: Radio Free Europe; issued Dec 02, 2017)

Syrian air defenses intercepted at least two Israeli missiles fired at a government “military position” in Damascus Province, state media reported on December 2.



Syria’s state news agency SANA said the surface-to-surface missiles, which were fired shortly after midnight on December 1, caused material damage.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the missiles, presumably Israeli, struck positions of the Syrian government and its allies southwest of Damascus overnight.



Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said the missile strike targeted a military base near Kesweh, south of Damascus.



Rahman said it was not clear whether the warehouse was operated by the Syrian Army or its allies Iran or the Lebanese Shi'ite group Hizballah.



Iran and Lebanon’s Hizballah movement are allied with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.



Israel has acknowledged carrying out repeated air and missile strikes in Syria since the beginning of the war six years ago in order to stop arms deliveries to Hizballah.



Hizballah fought a war with Israel in 2006. In 1967, Israel took control of the Golan Heights. Syria demands its return.



