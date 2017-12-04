Rosoboronexport to Showcase Russian Weapons at Expodefensa 2017 for the First Time

(Source: Rostec; issued Dec 04, 2017)

JSC Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec State Corporation) takes part for the first time in Expodefensa 2017, an international exhibition of technology advances in the field of defense and security, which takes place from December 4 to 6 in Bogotá, Colombia.



“Military and technical cooperation between Russia and Colombia has been underway for over 20 years. All these years, our countries have maintained and strengthened good mutually beneficial relations, with the volume of supplies of Russian military products and services reaching US$ 500 million. Over 20 Mi-17-type helicopters are now in service with the Colombian Army, and Rosoboronexport organizes their timely maintenance and repair. In addition, we see an interest in active cooperation on other types of Russian-made products for all services of the armed forces, as well as special operations units of the army and the police,” said Alexander Denisov, Head of Rosoboronexport’s Marketing Department, who leads the Company’s delegation at the exhibition.



Rosoboronexport’s booth No. 103 is located in the central part of the pavilion next to the Colombian Ministry of National Defense’s exhibit display. It features more than 250 models of Russian weapons and military equipment. LLC Special Technology Center and the Military Industrial Company also participate in the joint Russian display organized by the special exporter at Expodefensa 2017.



According to experts, of the air materiel displayed at the exhibition, the Yak-130 combat trainer, the Su-35 and Su-30MK super-maneuverable multirole fighters and the MiG-29M multirole frontline fighter offer the highest market potential in the Latin American region. Foreign customers are also interested in the Mi-17, Mi-26T2 and Ansat helicopters. Rosoboronexport's partners in the region are traditionally attracted by Russia’s air defense systems, especially the Pantsir-S1 air defense missile/gun system, Tor-M2KM and Buk-M2E SAM systems, and the Igla-S MANPADS.



The Project 20382 Tiger-class small patrol boat (corvette), Project 14310 Mirazh-class patrol boat and Project 636 large diesel-electric submarine exhibited on the company’s booth may draw the attention of senior naval officers from various countries of the region.



In addition, Latin American countries show interest in land forces’ weapons and military equipment, which are also used by special operations units to combat crime, terrorism and drug mafia. In this regard, Rosoboronexport expects foreign delegations to take interest in the BMP-3M infantry fighting vehicles, BTR-80A/82A armored personnel carriers, Tiger-M and Typhoon-K family multi-purpose armored motor vehicles, small arms and close combat weapons displayed at Expodefensa 2017.



In Colombia, Rosoboronexport also presents the Russian-made Security Systems, a comprehensive product encompassing the whole range of law enforcement, counter-terrorism, homeland, infrastructure and information security solutions.



At Expodefensa 2017, Rosoboronexport’s delegation has a tight schedule of business meetings with representatives of the armed forces of Colombia and other Latin American countries, as well as the heads of a number of government agencies and business entities.



-ends-

