Praxair and GE Aviation Open New Advanced Jet Engine Coatings Facility in Ellisville, Mississippi

(Source: GE Aviation; issued Dec 01, 2017)

GE Aviation and Praxair, Inc. today opened a new facility for their PG Technologies business, which specializes in advanced coatings that enable jet engines to withstand higher temperatures and stresses. PG Technologies is a joint venture between Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Praxair, Inc., and GE Aviation.



The 300,000 square-foot facility is expected to employ at least 250 people to meet demand for the latest generation of jet engines, including the GE9X and the CFM* LEAP.



“We are pleased to open a world-class coatings facility in Ellisville that will house the next generation of coating technologies and applications for the aviation industry,” said Praxair Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Steve Angel. “PG Technologies is a direct result of the longstanding and highly successful commercial relationship we have enjoyed with GE for over 20 years and we look forward to driving steady growth in the business while supporting GE Aviation’s needs.”



“We are excited to enter this next phase of our strategic plan,” said Derek Hileman, managing director, PG Technologies. “Our new facility in Ellisville will provide exceptional products, technology and service to GE Aviation with PG Technologies’ advanced coating capabilities.”



“The coating technology at this new facility is vital to enabling us to meet the demands of our customers, who expect industry-leading performance from GE Aviation,” said Tony Aiello, Vice President and General Manager Global Supply Chain, GE Aviation. “The engine components delivered from this plant will be in service for decades to come with our more than 400 airline customers all around the world.”





PG Technologies, LLC, a joint venture between Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Praxair, Inc., and GE Aviation, focuses on the development, support and application of specialized coatings tailored for GE Aviation’s current and future engine platforms. PG Technologies is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with coating operations in Ellisville, Mississippi, and the Republic of Singapore.



Praxair, Inc. is a leading industrial gas company in North and South America and one of the largest worldwide. With market capitalization of approximately $40 billion and 2016 sales of $11 billion, the company employs over 26,000 people globally and has been named to the Dow Jones World Sustainability Index for 15 consecutive years.



GE Aviation, an operating unit of GE, is a world-leading provider of jet and turboprop engines, components, integrated digital, avionics, electrical power and mechanical systems for commercial, military, business and general aviation aircraft.



-ends-

