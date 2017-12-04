Northrop Grumman’s Advanced Electromagnetic Maneuver Warfare Capabilities Showcased at Association of Old Crows Symposium

(Source: Northrop Grumman; issued Dec 04, 2017)

WASHINGTON D.C. --- Northrop Grumman Corporation recently showcased two milestones in the development of advanced electromagnetic maneuver warfare capabilities during the 54th Annual Association of Old Crows (AOC) International Symposium and Convention. The symposium, themed “Innovation and Change in Electromagnetic Warfare,” took place in Washington, D.C., Nov. 28-30.



At the symposium, Northrop Grumman showcased its Multifunction Transceiver (MFX) and direct radio frequency (RF) technology. MFX and RF offer unique approaches through sampling and synthesis that enable a variety of RF-enabled mission solutions. These mission enablers form part of the technological foundation of forthcoming advanced integrated mission systems.



MFX is an advanced programmable receiver, exciter, signal processor and waveform generator that enables multifunction applications through scalable choices of operating frequencies, bandwidths and channels. Its inclusion in the RF chain allows for integrated capabilities in domains such as electronic warfare (EW), communications, signals intelligence (SIGINT) and radar. Northrop Grumman recently demonstrated these unique capabilities at the U.S. Pacific Command’s 2017 Northern Edge Combat Exercise. The MFX enabled electronic attack/electronic support measure (EA/ESM) subsystem is just one of ten next-generation air warfare capabilities Northrop Grumman successfully demonstrated during the exercise. Attendees at AOC had the opportunity to see MFX and its concept for utilization in advanced mission systems.



Complementing the capabilities of MFX, Northrop Grumman’s development of novel analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters enables direct RF sampling and synthesis. RF sampling and synthesis plays an important role in eliminating the need for bulky analog front-end components and substantially reducing the size, weight and power of future mission payloads while simultaneously improving system level performance.



These direct digital conversion components were recently integrated and tested on an advanced prototype multifunction system, demonstrating the ability to support disparate mission needs including EW, communications, SIGINT, and radar - and proving the feasibility and operational benefits of this integrated electromagnetic maneuver warfare system approach.



Both MFX and the multifunction prototype contribute to the development of next generation electromagnetic maneuver warfare capabilities that cross traditional system design and operational boundaries, creating a decisive advantage and helping to protect the warfighter.





