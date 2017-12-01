The Russian Helicopters Are Preparing Digital Production of Helicopters in Ulan-Ude

ULAN-UDE --- The Russian Helicopters Holding Company (part of Rostec State Corporation) is creating the technological production model of the Ka-226T helicopters at the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant.



The digital construction documentation received from JSC Kamov through the online channel is used to create programs for the production equipment. Besides, U-UAZ is completing the first stage of production modernization which will allow launching the two parallel production lines of the new Mi-171A2 and Ka-226T helicopters. The two models are planned to be launched with the help of digital production methods.



New technologies and equipment will be used for the production of the Ka-226T. The assembly equipment for the helicopter will be manufactured and installed with the help of the laser technology with a laser tracker in accordance with the mathematical model. Using modern machines with digital program management will allow to minimize the manual labor connected with the details adjustment.



The leading production preparation divisions of JSC U-UAZ have already analyzed and elaborated the received schematic electronic construction documentation on three aggregates: a half of the flight deck, the middle part and the rear tail unit. Projects of guidance technological materials were prepared according to the elaborated aggregates. Part of the construction documentation for manufacturing the equipment devices has been put into production.



To locate the construction line of the Ka-226T construction work is being conducted on the territory of the aggregate assembly facility and in the final assembly shop according to the elaborated planning. The general assessment of the volume of the preparation of the Ka-226T production has been conducted. Preliminary distribution of work on cooperation was conducted. There is also active preparation of the production site for the assembly of the Ka-226T fuselage.



"The main criterion for choosing the U-UAZ site to create the duplicative production of the Ka-226T was the company's experience in the production of helicopters with the centerline scheme of bearing screws - the Ka-25. Moreover, with the Mi-171A2 as an example, the facility has already mastered the production of the new generation technologies with the use of electronic construction modelling and the digital production organization", the CEO of the Russian Helicopters Holding Company Andrey Boguinsky pointed out.



The Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant is a unique enterprise that not only manufactures the Mi aviation technologies, but also revives the production of the Ka helicopters that have not been manufactured at this enterprise since the 1970s. In the 1950s the plant mastered the production of the Ka-15 and the Ka-18 helicopters. Since 1961 it has become the only producer of the anti-submarine helicopters Ka-25 in the country. Today it is the only Russian aviation plant that manufactures products of two great Russian traditions of helicopter construction at the same time.





