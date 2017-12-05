China to Allow More Private Capital in Military Industry

(Source: Xinhuanet; issued Dec 05, 2017)

BEIJING --- China will allow more private capital in the shares of military enterprises to deepen military-civilian integration, according to a guideline issued by the State Council.



The guideline proposes that China should enhance the sharing of military and civilian resources, and step up the integration of major military experiment facilities.



It also put forward measures to push arms equipment mobilization and construction of nuclear emergency response security.



"The military industry should better serve national economic development, and hi-tech military industry growth points should be nurtured and developed," it said.



The guideline pointed out that military-civilian integration in the national defense science and technology industry should follow the principle of "being led by the state and operated by the market" to break industry barriers and promote fair play.



It also said efforts should be made to make military and civilian enterprises and research institutes more cooperative.



