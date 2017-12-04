Chinese Recon Planes Conduct Long-Range Mission

(Source: China Daily; issued Dec 04, 2017)

China's Air Force recently sent electronic intelligence aircraft to conduct long-range training over the Yellow and East China seas, the military said on Monday.



Senior Colonel Shen Jinke, spokesman for the Air Force of the People's Liberation Army, said the exercise saw the aircraft use a route they had not flown before, according to an Air Force news release.



In addition to the reconnaissance planes, the Air Force also dispatched fighter jets, early-warning aircraft and air-defense missile units, Shen was quoted as saying from an unidentified air base in northern China. No further details were given.



Although the Air Force did not elaborate on the type of electronic intelligence aircraft used, it published a picture with the release that showed a Tupolev Tu-154MD electronic warfare jet taking off.



According to the World Air Forces 2017 report, compiled by Flight International magazine, China has seven Tu-154MDs in active service.



