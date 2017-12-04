Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 04, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded a $22,999,282 modification (P000012) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-17-C-0045) to procure 53,164 level-of-effort hours to support air system software integration and 53,122 level-of-effort hours to support flight test operations in support of the F-35 aircraft platform for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (40 percent); Palmdale, California (30 percent); and Patuxent River, Maryland (30 percent), and is expected to be completed in in February 2018.



Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps); and non-U.S. DoD participant funds in the amount of $22,999,282 will be obligated at time of award, $18,392,066 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($9,196,034; 40 percent); U.S. Navy; ($4,598,016; 20 percent); the Marine Corps ($4,598,016; 20 percent); and non-U.S. DoD participants ($4,607,216; 20 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



