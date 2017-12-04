United Launch Alliance Selects L3 Technologies to Design Next-Generation Avionics Systems

(Source: L3 Technologies; issued Dec 04, 2017)

NEW YORK --- L3 Technologies announced today that it has entered into an agreement with United Launch Alliance (ULA) to become the exclusive provider of avionics and related services for its new Vulcan Centaur rocket system, delivering an estimated $1 billion-plus in mission-critical systems and services, over a 10-year period.



“We’re leveraging 50+ years of extensive experience as a market leader in space to provide ULA with significantly more affordable, reliable and better-performing launch avionics,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, L3’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “We are developing next-generation space technologies, including higher-capability launch avionics, advanced imaging technologies and mission analysis, to help customers like ULA stay on the leading edge as the space mission evolves over the next decade.”



Under the agreement, ULA and L3 will integrate the companies’ design and manufacturing processes to provide ULA with low-cost, custom solutions, enhancing ULA’s launch services. Work on this project will be performed by L3’s Space & Sensors sector, which is part of the company’s Sensor Systems business segment.



Vulcan Centaur is ULA’s next-generation, American rocket system. It provides the capability to handle all of the missions that ULA’s Atlas and Delta rockets perform today at a significantly reduced price. More affordable launch services from ULA combined with L3’s avionics systems will enable enhanced capabilities to support human habitation and exploration in space, along with providing superior solutions for satellite consumers.



“United Launch Alliance is proud to select L3 to develop the complete avionics package for our Vulcan Centaur launch systems,” said Tory Bruno, President and CEO of United Launch Alliance. “We have exceptional confidence in the quality, performance and value of L3’s avionics design, which will give our customers even greater capability for new missions at a significant reduction in cost.”



Headquartered in New York City, L3 Technologies employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide and is a leading provider of a broad range of communication, electronic and sensor systems used on military, homeland security and commercial platforms. L3 is also a prime contractor in aerospace systems, security and detection systems, and pilot training. The company reported 2016 sales of $10.5 billion.



To learn more about L3, please visit the company’s website at www.L3T.com. L3 uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding L3 is routinely posted on the company’s website and is readily accessible.



With more than a century of combined heritage, United Launch Alliance is the nation’s most experienced and reliable launch service provider. ULA has successfully delivered more than 120 satellites to orbit that provide critical capabilities for troops in the field, aid meteorologists in tracking severe weather, enable personal device-based GPS navigation and unlock the mysteries of our solar system.



