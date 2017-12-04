Triumph Group to Combine Precision Components with Aerospace Structures to Drive Competitiveness and Growth

BERWYN, Pa. --- Triumph Group, Inc. today announced that it intends to combine Aerospace Structures and Precision Components into one business unit, “Aerospace Structures,” effective January 1, 2018. Pete Wick, current Executive Vice President of Precision Components, will become Executive Vice President of the new combined Aerospace Structures business unit.



“Aerospace Structures and Precision Components have each made significant strides in their operational turnarounds and now have solid foundations for growth. This is the right time to combine their operations so that we can accelerate their turnaround to deliver value for our shareholders and customers,” stated Daniel J. Crowley, Triumph’s president and chief executive officer.



“Since launching our transformation efforts, the businesses have stabilized, performance is improving, and backlog is growing. The business units’ abilities to achieve key performance objectives are closely linked – they share many of the same customers and suppliers, and have substantial inter-company work on common programs. As a single business unit, we are confident that we will leverage their combined resources to make them more cost competitive and enhance performance.”



Beginning with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, Triumph will report its financial results under the three market-focused business unit structure – Integrated Systems, Product Support and Aerospace Structures.





