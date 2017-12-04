Otokar Participated in Expodefensa 2017

(Source: Otokar; issued Dec 04, 2017)

Otokar, Turkey's leading land systems manufacturer and leading supplier of the Turkish Military and Security Forces for wheeled tactical vehicles, participated in Expodefensa 2017, which is held on December 4-6, 2017 at Corferias Exhibition Center, in Bogota, Colombia.



Highlighting Otokar's success at global markets, General Manager Serdar Görgüç stated, "Our strength in the defence industry is driven by our experience, engineering and R&D capabilities, and successful use of technology. Today over 30,000 Otokar military vehicles are in service in many different parts of the world with an outstanding performance. Our military vehicles serve almost 50 different end users in over 30 countries."



Mentioning Otokar's presence in Latin America, Görgüç continued: "Otokar vehicles are currently in service in different parts of Latin America region. With the aim of increasing our presence in Latin America mainly in Colombia, Expodefensa is an important opportunity for us to meet our existing users as well as potential users. We believe that our vehicles serving in conflict areas in Latin America will be the most important reference for our potential users. We will use our unique experience in response to the unique needs of the Latin American market."



Otokar: Tailored to Meet Specific Needs



Founded in 1963, Otokar has been operating in the defence industry since 1987 when the company produced Turkey's first tactical wheeled vehicles. The company, with a plant spread on 552,000 square meters of land and nearly 2500 employees, designs and produces 4x4, 6x6, 8x8 tactical wheeled armoured vehicles, tracked armoured vehicles and turret systems tailored for specific user expectations and needs.



Having designed and developed the world's most modern main battle tank ALTAY in accordance with the Turkish Armed Forces' requirements, Otokar offers a wide product range that includes 4x4 tactical wheeled armoured vehicles COBRA, COBRA II, KAYA, KAYA II and URAL; multi-wheeled tactical vehicles ARMA 6x6, ARMA 8x8; tracked armoured vehicles TULPAR, TULPAR-S, and turret systems KESKİN, ÜÇOK, BAŞOK, BOZOK and MIZRAK. Otokar's defence industry products are actively used by nearly 50 users in more than 30 countries. Otokar, Turkey's largest land systems producer, is part of Koç Group, also Turkey's largest group of companies.



