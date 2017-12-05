Indra will Supply Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems with Satellite Communications Terminals to Enhance Stealth Capacities of Two Submarines

(Source: Indra; issued Dec 05, 2017)

Indra will supply ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), one of the world's biggest shipbuilders, with new satellite communications systems for two submarines for the export market.



The company will deliver a Ku band system mounted on a three-axis stabilized platform that ensures that vessels will remain connected even in the most difficult sea states. It is a well proven system used by fleets all over the world which Indra has already delivered to several navies.



Satcom terminals provide fast, secure communications with a greater bandwidth than line-of-sight (LoS) communications. This higher data rate reduces the submarine´s exposure time on the surface, making it more difficult to be detected by radars of vessels and aircraft and therefore increasing its stealth capacity and the safety of the crew.



The terminals designed and marketed by Indra have been designed both in military and commercial frequencies This means that the submarine can benefit from maximum coverage anywhere in the world on operations and maneuvers with different satellite operators



Indra has been a technology supplier for ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems since 2009, when this company acquired its first Indra satcom terminals and electronic defense systems for U212 class submarines for the Germany Navy.



Since that first project, Indra has collaborated with ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems to supply its submarine satellite communications systems to the Portuguese, Italian and Turkish navies and others all around the world.



In the near future the satcom will be tested in military Ka Band which will provide greater bandwidth than the X Band presently used by many navies.



See without being seen



In recent years, the demand for submarines has increased in various parts of the world as they are key to guaranteeing the defense of a nation's waters. The technologies used to equip these vessels have a significant impact on mission success and survival rates.



Satellite communications systems facilitate the rapid transmission and reception of orders to coordinate actions with the rest of the forces deployed in the area. Indra's systems have been tested in numerous NATO exercises and have demonstrated their performance capacity in complex environments and in conditions in which techniques are employed to hinder communications.



Additionally, Indra electronic defense systems, low-probability-of-intercept radars and identification friend or foe (IFF) systems are some of the most critical elements installed on any submarine. They are systems that enable the detection of other vessels without being 'seen', provide intelligence to analyze a signal and determine its type of vessel and country, and also allow identification as an ally to avoid friendly fire.



Indra is a leader in the development of radars, communications systems and electronic defense systems. The Spanish navy's most advanced vessels carry out international missions using Indra technology, including the Juan Carlos I LHD, F100 class frigates, and BAMs. Indra is also developing the latest-generation systems that will be on board the future F110 frigate, a vessel designed to respond to conventional and asymmetric threats at coastal areas and be used in anti-piracy operations.





