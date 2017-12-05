Successful Launch of Akash Missile

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 05, 2017)

The Surface to Air Missile AKASH with indigenous radio frequency seeker against target Banshee, has been successfully launched from the Launch Complex-III at ITR Chandipur today at 1338 hrs.



The Radars, telemetry and electro-optical systems along the coast have tracked and monitored all the health parameters of the missile.



The launch operations were witnessed by Director General (Missiles), DRDO and Scientific Adviser to Raksha Mantri (SA to RM) Dr. G Satheesh Reddy; Director DRDL, Shri MSR Prasad; Program Director, Shri G Chandra Mouli; Director ITR, Dr. BK Das and other top DRDO scientists.



SA to RM congratulated all the DRDO scientists and Armed Forces for this success.



This missile is being inducted into Army as Short-Range Surface to Air Missile (SRSAM). This is the first Surface to Air Missile with indigenous seeker that has been test fired. With this success, India has achieved the capability of making any type of Surface to Air Missile.



-ends-

