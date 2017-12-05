Japan Airlines and Boom Supersonic Announce Partnership

(Source: Forecast International; issued Dec 05, 2017)

TOKYO --- Japan Airlines (JAL) and Denver-based Boom Supersonic have formed a strategic partnership to bring commercial supersonic travel to passengers. Boom has been developing a new supersonic aircraft that flies at Mach 2.2. Through the agreement, JAL is to provide its knowledge and experience as an airline to support Boom in developing this aircraft.



As part of the agreement, JAL has made a strategic investment of $10 million in Boom, and is collaborating with the company to refine the aircraft design and help define the passenger experience for supersonic travel. JAL also has an option to purchase up to 20 Boom aircraft through a pre-order arrangement.



"We've been working with Japan Airlines behind the scenes for over a year now," said Boom CEO Blake Scholl. "JAL's passionate, visionary team offers decades of practical knowledge and wisdom on everything from the passenger experience to technical operations. We're thrilled to be working with JAL to develop a reliable, easily-maintained aircraft that will provide revolutionary speed to passengers. Our goal is to develop an airliner that will be a great addition to any international airline's fleet."



"We are very proud to be working with Boom on the advancement in the commercial aviation industry. Through this partnership, we hope to contribute to the future of supersonic travel with the intent of providing more time to our valued passengers while emphasizing flight safety," said Yoshiharu Ueki, President of Japan Airlines.



