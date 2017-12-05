New M-Code GPS Capability Tested Onboard B-2 Bomber

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. --- The U.S. Air Force recently completed a series of successful flight tests of its next-generation Military-code GPS using a Raytheon Company receiver onboard a B-2 Spirit at Edwards Air Force Base, California.



This first-ever M-code test onboard the B-2 is an important milestone for the U.S. Government-led GPS Modernization effort to enhance security, positioning, navigation and timing capabilities for U.S. military and civilian applications. Military GPS User Equipment M-code receivers will give military aircraft, ships and ground vehicles access to the modernized GPS network.



"M-code receivers unlock the next-generation GPS network for military users," said Rick Yuse, president of Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems. "This test demonstrated M-code capability onboard the B-2 for the first time, marking an early milestone for the overall GPS modernization effort."



The tests verified the integration of an MGUE-equipped risk reduction prototype of Raytheon's Miniaturized GPS Airborne Receiver MAGR-2K-M receiver with B-2 systems in representative flight and mission profiles.



Raytheon is developing M-code receivers under a contract with the USAF Global Positioning System Directorate GPS User Equipment Division. The company is also under contract with the USAF Joint Service Systems Management Office to qualify and certify the MAGR-2K-M and deliver production representative units to support platform integration and testing.





