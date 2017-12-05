Saab Receives Order for Artillery Ammunition

(Source: Saab; issued Dec 05, 2017)

Defence and security company Saab has received an order for 155mm explosive training artillery ammunitions. The order value amounts to SEK 118 million and deliveries will take place during 2018 and 2019. The industry’s nature is such that due to circumstances concerning the product and customer, further information about the customer will not be announced.



Work on this order will be performed by Saab Bofors Dynamics Switzerland Ltd. (SBDS), which is part of Saab business area Dynamics, and the scope of work consists of the conversion from live rounds into training rounds whereas SBDS will perform the technical alteration, the filling of the target marking and explosive components as well as final assembling. The order is as a result of a former contract that was executed in full satisfaction for the customer during the years 2015 and 2016.



“This is yet another proof of the expertise and knowledge we have within the field of artillery ammunition, and the order is in line with our long-term strategy to strengthen and develop our product portfolio. Our SBDS team has a huge amount of experience to fulfill a wide range of service contracts within the field of munitions, the respective components and explosives – both nationally and internationally”, says Görgen Johansson, head of Saabs business area Dynamics.



SBDS is an industry leader in the design, development and production of mortar rounds, warheads and other energetic products. The company is a specialist in total munitions life cycle management and provides servicing of different ammunition types, mainly for large-caliber products. SBDS operates as a subsidiary of Saab, within business area Dynamics, and is based in Thun, Switzerland where it maintains a state-of-the-art development and production site with advanced test and simulation facilities.





