Saratov Airlines Adds Two Further E195 Aircraft and Extends Embraer Pool Program

(Source: Embraer; issued Dec 05, 2017)

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands --- Russian operator Saratov Airlines has extended their Flight Hour Pool Program agreement with Embraer until 2021 to continue providing repairable component support for the airline’s E-Jets fleet. Saratov Airlines was the first E-Jets operator in Russia, starting operations with two E195s in December of 2013.



The airline will also lease two additional E195 to be delivered in early 2018, and include these aircraft into the Embraer Pool Programme and extending the term by an additional three years.



“Since the first day of operation, Saratov Airlines’ E-Jet fleet has been covered by the comprehensive pool solution. This extension is testimony to Saratov Airlines’ level of satisfaction with Embraer’s pool service”, said Johann Bordais, President & CEO, Embraer Services & Support.



“From the beginning, the E195 has improved our fleet’s efficiency, and this is why we are adding more aircraft of this type,” said Mikhail Gerasimenko, Deputy General Director, JSC, Saratov Airlines. “Also, with the pool program we know we have the best coverage for our operations, even in the very demanding weather conditions in which we operate.”



Embraer’s Flight Hour Pool Program, which currently supports more than 30 airlines worldwide, is designed to allow airlines to minimize their upfront investment on expensive repairable inventories and resources and to take advantage of Embraer’s technical expertise and its vast component repair service provider network. The results are significant savings on repair and inventory carrying costs, reduction in required warehousing space, and the elimination of resources required for repair management, while ultimately providing guaranteed performance levels.





