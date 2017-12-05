Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 05, 2017)

General Dynamics Electric Boat, Groton, Connecticut, is being awarded a $432,031,808 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-16-C-2111) for fiscal 2018 lead yard services and development studies and design efforts for Virginia-class submarines.



This modification provides lead yard services for Virginia-class submarines that will maintain, update, and support the Virginia-class design and related drawings and data for each Virginia-class submarine, including technology insertion, throughout its construction and post shakedown availability period.



The contractor will also provide all engineering and related lead yard services necessary for direct maintenance and support of Virginia-class ship specifications.



In addition, this contract modification provides development studies and design efforts related to the Virginia-class submarine design and design improvements, preliminary and detail component and system design, integration of system engineering, design engineering, test engineering, logistics engineering, and production engineering.



The contractor will continue development studies and design efforts related to components and systems to accomplish research and development tasks and prototypes and engineering development models required to fully evaluate new technologies to be inserted in succeeding Virginia-class submarines.



Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut (94.7 percent); Quonset Point, Rhode Island (4.2 percent); and Newport, Rhode Island (1.1 percent), and is expected to be completed by December 2018. Fiscal 2018, 2017, 2012, 2015, 2013, 2014 and 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amounts $23,180,838, $19,818,336, $15,730,868, $8,354,837, $6,618,909, $6,316,586, $4,534,612; and fiscal 2018 research, development, test and engineering (Navy) funding in the amount of $18,570,951, totaling $103,155,342 will be obligated at time of award; and fiscal 2017 research development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $29,405 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

