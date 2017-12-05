Defence Minister Refuses to Confirm Reports Ottawa Poised to Purchase Second-Hand F-18s (excerpt)
(Source: CBC News; posted Dec 06, 2017)
By Murray Brewster
One day after Boeing filed its formal trade complaint against Montreal-based Bombardier, Australia was knocking at Canada's door wondering if the Trudeau government was interested in buying used fighter jets, newly released documents show.

Australia's military sales office sent a letter, dated April 28, 2017, through Australia's defence attache in Ottawa, "requesting an expression of interest" from Canada for "the purchase of surplus F-18" warplanes, said a written response, recently tabled in the House of Commons, to a question posed by the Opposition Conservatives.

When the letter arrived, the ink was barely dry on Chicago-based Boeing's incendiary trade complaint, which was filed with the U.S. Commerce Department on April 27, 2017.

At the time, the Trudeau government had been on track to purchase 18 brand new Super Hornet jet fighters from Boeing.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan was evasive on Tuesday about whether a formal decision had been made to scrap the Boeing deal in favour of the Australian plan.

He wouldn't confirm a report by the Reuters news agency, citing three sources, which said an announcement giving the green light to the used jets would be made next week.

"I look forward to making the announcement at the appropriate time," Sajjan said following question period. (end of excerpt).


Canada Scraps Plan to Buy Boeing Fighters Amid Trade Dispute: Sources (excerpt)
(Source: Reuters; published Dec 05, 2017)
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA --- Canada is scrapping a plan to buy 18 Boeing Co Super Hornet fighter jets amid a deepening dispute with the U.S. aerospace company, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Instead, the Liberal government will announce next week it intends to acquire a used fleet of older Australia F-18 jets, the same kind of plane Canada currently operates, said the sources, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the situation.

The move underlines Ottawa’s anger at a decision by Boeing to launch a trade challenge against Canadian planemaker Bombardier Inc., which the U.S. giant accuses of dumping airliners on the domestic American market.

It also casts into question the future of Boeing’s military sales in Canada. Boeing says its commercial and defense operations in Canada support more than 17,000 Canadian jobs.

Canada and Mexico are currently locked into increasingly acrimonious negotiations with the United States over the NAFTA trade pact, which President Donald Trump says has not done enough to protect U.S. jobs. (end of excerpt)


