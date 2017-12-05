Israel Aerospace Industries Establishes Representative Office in Mexico

(Source: Israel Aerospace Industries; issued Dec 05, 2017)

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announced today the establishment of its new representative office in Mexico. The event was marked in an opening ceremony with the participation of the Israeli Ambassador, Mr. Jonathan Peled, and local representatives.

Mexico's security arms imports grew by almost 200% between 2012 and 2016, placing the country as the 2nd largest importer of defense systems in Latin America during this period.

Mexico's defense budget is approximately $6 billion per annum, of which about 10% are earmarked for the acquisition of defense systems.



Eli Alfassi, Executive Vice President Marketing at IAI, said during the opening ceremony, "We consider Latin America, and specifically Mexico, as an important market, with significant potential, both in the defense and commercial markets. Our new representative office is aligned with IAI's strategy to bring its technological solutions to the customer's door, offering solutions that answer the customer's precise needs, and providing real-time available and accessible services"



-ends-

