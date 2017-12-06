Embraer Delivers 1,400th E-Jet to American Airlines

(Source: Embraer; issued Dec 06, 2017)

SAO JOSE DOS CAMPOS, Brazil --- Embraer celebrates the delivery of its 1,400th E-Jet, an E175, during a ceremony at Embraer’s industrial facilities in São José dos Campos, Brazil. American Airlines took delivery of this milestone aircraft and selected Envoy Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines Group Inc., to operate the aircraft.



Since American Airlines has been a customer of Embraer for nearly 20 years, subsidiary Envoy is one of the original ERJ operators and currently has over 100 ERJs in its fleet. Combining the 2013 and 2017 E-Jet orders, American has ordered 74 E175s and selected Envoy to operate 54 of those E175s; this delivery represents Envoy’s 44th E175.



“The E-Jet program, one of the most successful aircraft programs in history, has been instrumental in shaping the 70 to 130-seat market we see today. And to celebrate the 1,400th E-Jet delivery with our longtime friends, American Airlines and Envoy, is truly a special moment for us, especially after they took delivery of their first E175 just two years ago,” said John Slattery, President & CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation. “We understand that being part of an airline’s fleet is also being part of their vision, family, and brand. That’s why, as the market leader of this segment, we are committed to continuously raising the standard in order to provide products and solutions that ultimately benefit their customers.”



“Going back to our first jets in 1998, Envoy has enjoyed a long and very successful partnership with Embraer,” said Pedro Fábregas, President and CEO of Envoy Air. “They take great pride in the aircraft they produce, and it shows in the quality of the E175 being delivered today. Our employees love operating the aircraft as much as our customers enjoy traveling on it, so we are delighted to share in this important milestone. We look forward to receiving 10 more E175s in the near future and operating these outstanding aircraft for many years to come.”



Embraer’s E-Jet family, launched in 1999, has made its mark in the aviation landscape as Embraer is the only manufacturer to develop a modern family of four aircraft specifically targeted for the 70 to 130-seat segment.



With an average mission completion rate of 99.9% and more than 16 million flight cycles, the E-Jet fleet has surpassed the 22 million flight hour milestone. In addition to their proven reliability, E-Jets have a strategically-located global network of customer support and services with more than 40 MRO centers, 9 of which are authorized and over 31 are independent.



Since entering revenue service in 2004, when the first aircraft was delivered to LOT Polish Airlines, the E-Jets family has received more than 1,800 orders and delivered 1,400 aircraft. Today, E-Jets are flying in the fleet of 70 customers in 50 countries. The versatile 70 to 130-seat family has flown more than one billion passengers and flies with low-cost airlines as well as with regional and mainline carriers.





Embraer is a global company headquartered in Brazil with businesses in commercial and executive aviation, defense & security. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing customer support and services. Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats.



