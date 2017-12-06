Thales and Cotecmar Committed to Develop Colombian Defence Capabilities at Expodefensa 2017

(Source: Thales; issued Dec 06, 2017)

At Expodefensa 2017, the main defence exhibition in Colombia, Thales announces the renew partnership agreement with Cotecmar (Corporación de Ciencia y Tecnología para el Desarrollo de la Industria Naval Marítima y Fluvial) to strengthen cooperation with the Colombian defence industry.



The partnership was first signed in 2015 and both companies wish to reinforce this commitment today to develop Colombian defence capabilities through the combinations of synergies of both portfolios.



The deal, signed by both companies’ executives, Ruben Lazo and Jorge Enrique Carreño Moreno, also aims to evaluate new opportunities in the naval sector particularly such as combat systems, command and control systems, communications and information systems, sonars and radars.



“Thales and Cotecmar celebrated together the great success of the modernization of the frigates of Colombia. Colombia is a key country for Thales and we reaffirm the relationship of trust with Cotecmar to provide solutions tailored to the needs of the Colombian National Navy, to work on new projects in Colombia and Latin America,” said Ruben Lazo, Vice President for Thales in Latin America.



With more than 50 years of experience as a provider of naval equipment, systems and services, Thales offers naval forces around the world unrivalled expertise and proven operational solutions to support their big ambitions. Cotecmar has the purpose of leading the scientific and technological development of the Colombian National Navy, promoting the naval, maritime and fluvial industry throughout Latin America.



“This partnership with Thales is a great opportunity to reinforce the support to the Colombian Navy, promoting the development of new projects. Our mission, as a science and technology corporation, is to transfer knowledge in the offer of value represented and deliver high impact solutions to serve the country and the region,” said Jorge Enrique Carreño Moreno, Cotecmar Vice Admiral.





Cotecmar's mission as a Colombian national industry is to offer favorable conditions for development so that its allies can grow together, constantly applying science, technology and innovation based on the virtuous circle of university, business and state. From the outset, it works in synergy with the Ministry of National Defense and the Colombian Navy to position naval, maritime and fluvial products, achieving products and services that respond to market needs in the region and above all linking new technologies and uses to various social scenarios and security.



-ends-

